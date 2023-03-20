Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

