Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 123,656 shares during the period. VMware makes up approximately 1.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 539.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $118.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

