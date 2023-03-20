Avity Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.