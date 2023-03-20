Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $360.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.16 and its 200-day moving average is $358.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

