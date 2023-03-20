Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $38,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

