BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.61

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 483108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.25.

BAE Systems Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

