BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.61

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 483108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.25.
BAE Systems Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.