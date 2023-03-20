Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Banc of California Stock Down 3.2 %

BANC stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $773.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.27. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,867,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after buying an additional 182,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,529,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also

