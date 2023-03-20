BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

BANF opened at $83.64 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 16.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

