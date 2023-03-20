Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.