Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

