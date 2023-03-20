Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.15.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.82.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.
