Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,463.84 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

