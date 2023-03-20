Barclays Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB downgraded Enbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.23.

Enbridge Price Performance

TSE ENB opened at C$50.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.887 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.53%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

