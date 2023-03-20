Barclays Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $385.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.70.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $358.14 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,133 shares of company stock worth $9,022,728 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

