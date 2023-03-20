Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Barnes Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 151.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

