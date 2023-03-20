Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $46.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1,238.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 1.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $46,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 184,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,717 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $8,251,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $5,041,000.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $168.76. 9,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,600. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

