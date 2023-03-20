Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,169 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,457,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.97. 21,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

