Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.51), with a volume of 65588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.56).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a market cap of £81.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12,500.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.94.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc operates as a managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics provider for capital markets and financial services. The company offers on demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud.

