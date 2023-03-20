Belden (NYSE:BDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

