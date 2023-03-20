Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 3.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,512. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

