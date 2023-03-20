Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.24) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 174.73% from the stock’s current price.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

Jubilee Metals Group stock traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7.28 ($0.09). The company had a trading volume of 7,075,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.28. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.28 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ollie Oliveira bought 326,000 shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £29,340 ($35,758.68). Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.