Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

