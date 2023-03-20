BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of BGSF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. BGSF has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.02.

BGSF Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BGSF by 3,816.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BGSF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

