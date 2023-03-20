Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.81.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.67. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

