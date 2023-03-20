Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.81.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.67. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 33.47%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

