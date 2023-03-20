Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and $243,944.07 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00156948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00071744 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003582 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

