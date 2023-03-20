Bitcoin Private Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $325.51 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00124213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00036606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

