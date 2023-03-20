BitShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.86 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $34.99 million and $1.86 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005029 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003252 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

