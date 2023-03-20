Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM opened at $14.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.