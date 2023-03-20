Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

