BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.30 and last traded at 0.30, with a volume of 48690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 0.32.

BrainChip Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.48.

BrainChip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and the MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.