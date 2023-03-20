BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of BRFS opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.69. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
