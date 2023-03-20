BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Shares of BRFS opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.69. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BRF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BRF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BRF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

