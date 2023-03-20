Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

NYSE BFAM opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

