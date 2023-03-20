Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
BFAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE BFAM opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.21.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
