Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.18.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

