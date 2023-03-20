Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $18,781,200.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $643.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,809. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.58 and its 200-day moving average is $536.31. The company has a market capitalization of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

