Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Decreased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Broadcom by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $632.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.58 and a 200 day moving average of $536.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

