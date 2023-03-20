Broadcom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 29,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,184 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $643.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,550. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $597.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

