Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $90.44

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

