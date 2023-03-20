Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $35.75

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.69.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

