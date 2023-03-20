Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Price Target at $232.00

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in STERIS by 2,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.15. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -608.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

