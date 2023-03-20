Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Target Price at $55.41

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

YETI Stock Down 0.2 %

YETI stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

About YETI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in YETI by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

