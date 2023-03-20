Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,858,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,461 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

