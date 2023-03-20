Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.41. 410,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

