Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,530 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 445,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $50.34. 865,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,189. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

