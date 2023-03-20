Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.69. The company had a trading volume of 714,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,077. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

