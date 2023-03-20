Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,784 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.57. 371,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

