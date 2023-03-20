Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.18. The company had a trading volume of 695,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.