Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,207. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.