Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.37. 638,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,900. The company has a market cap of $334.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.66 and its 200-day moving average is $340.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

