Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
Burford Capital Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.25.
Burford Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
