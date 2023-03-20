Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Burford Capital Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.25.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

About Burford Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.