Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CABO. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $653.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $609.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.69.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 57.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 265,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $68,746,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

